Technology

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Transceivers
  • Power Amplifiers
  • Wi-Fi
  • Bluetooth

Segment by Application

  • Electronics
  • Automotive
  • Aerospace

By Company

  • Infineon Technologies
  • Qualcomm
  • Broadcom (Avago Technologies)
  • Qorvo
  • Skyworks Solutions
  • NXP Semiconductors
  • STMicroelectronics
  • Renesas Electronics

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

Global Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit Market Insights and Forecast to 2028.pdf

