Schottky Diodes Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Schottky Diodes market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Schottky Diodes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Through Hole Technology
  • Surface Mount Technology

Segment by Application

  • Consumer Electronics
  • Computing
  • Industrial
  • Telecommunications
  • Automotive
  • Others

By Company

  • Vishay
  • ON Semiconductor
  • NXP (Nexperia)
  • ROHM
  • Texas Instruments
  • Diodes Incorporated
  • STMicroelectronics
  • Fairchild Semiconductor
  • Skyworks
  • Toshiba
  • MACOM
  • Microchip Technology
  • Renesas Electronics
  • Good-Ark Electronics
  • Torex Semiconductor
  • ANOVA
  • Bourns

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

