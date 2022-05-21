Technology

Off-Line LED Drivers Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Off-Line LED Drivers market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Off-Line LED Drivers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • DC Power
  • AC Power

Segment by Application

  • Commercial Lighting
  • Industrial Lighting
  • Residential Lighting
  • Outdoor & Traffic Lighting
  • Others

By Company

  • Texas Instruments
  • Mcroblock
  • Maxim
  • AnalogicTech
  • Linear
  • NXP
  • Infineon
  • Toshiba
  • Onsemi

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

Global Off-Line LED Drivers Market Insights and Forecast to 2028.pdf

