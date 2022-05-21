Active IR Sensor Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Active IR Sensor market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Active IR Sensor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Thermal Type
- Quantum Type
Segment by Application
- Consumer Electronics
- Chemicals
- Aerospace & Defense
- Oil & Gas
- Others
By Company
- Honeywell International
- Hamamatsu Photonics
- Nippon Avionics
- Excelitas Technologies
- Murata Manufacturing
- Raytheon Company
- Nippon Ceramic
- Texas Instruments
- Monron Corporation
- Sofradir
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
