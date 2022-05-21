Technology

Thermal Infrared Sensor Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Thermal Infrared Sensor market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thermal Infrared Sensor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Photon Detection
  • Thermal Detection

Segment by Application

  • Consumer Electronics
  • Chemicals
  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Oil & Gas
  • Others

By Company

  • Honeywell International
  • Hamamatsu Photonics
  • Nippon Avionics
  • Excelitas Technologies
  • Murata Manufacturing
  • Raytheon Company
  • Nippon Ceramic
  • Texas Instruments
  • Monron Corporation
  • Sofradir

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

Global Thermal Infrared Sensor Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

