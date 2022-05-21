Technology

Chip Inductors Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Chip Inductors market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Chip Inductors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Winding Type
  • Laminated Type
  • Film Type
  • Weaving Type
  • Other Type

Segment by Application

  • Laptop
  • Desktop PC
  • Server
  • Television
  • Smart Home
  • LED Lighting
  • Automotive Products
  • Remote Control

By Company

  • TDK
  • MURATA
  • Taiyo-Yuden
  • PANASONIC
  • TOKO
  • Sumida
  • AVX-Kyocera
  • Coilcraft
  • Vishay
  • Coope
  • Mag-Layer
  • Chilisin
  • Tai-tech
  • TRIO
  • Cyntec
  • YAGEO
  • Production by Region
  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

