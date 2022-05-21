Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Printed Circuit Board(PCB) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Single-Sided Boards
- Double-Sided Boards
- Multilayer Circuit Board
Segment by Application
- Electronic Industry
- Intelligent Control Equipment
By Company
- Mektec(Japan)
- IBIDEN(Japan)
- Samsung Electro-Mechanics(Korea)
- AT&S(Austria)
- TTM(US)
- Unimicron(Taiwan, China)
- Zhen Ding Tech(Taiwan, China)
- Sumitomo Electric Industries(Japan)
- MFS(Singapore)
- YoungPoong(Korea)
- CMK(Japan)
- Founder(China)
- SCC(China)
- CCTC(China)
- Nippon Mektron(Japan)
- Foxconn(Taiwan, China)
- Tripod(Taiwan, China)
- Sumitomo Denko(Japan)
- Daeduck Group(Korea)
- HannStar Board (GBM) (Taiwan, China)
- Viasystems(US)
- Nanya PCB(Taiwan, China)
- Kingboard PCB Group(China Hong Kong)
- Shinko Electric Ind(Japan)
- Mflex(US)
- Compeq Mfg(Taiwan, China)
- Meiko Electronics(Japan)
Production by Region
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
