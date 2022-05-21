Technology

Solar Inverter Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Solar Inverter market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Solar Inverter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Central Solar Inverter
  • String Solar Inverter
  • Micro Solar Inverter

Segment by Application

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Utility

By Company

  • ABB
  • SMA Solar Technology
  • Canadian Solar
  • SolarEdge Technologies
  • SunPower
  • Delta Electronics
  • Solectria Renewables
  • Sineng Electric
  • Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics
  • Power electronics

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

