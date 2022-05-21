Technology

Touch Screen Controllers Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Touch Screen Controllers market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Touch Screen Controllers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Resistive Touch Controllers
  • Capacitive Touch Controllers

Segment by Application

  • Smartphones
  • Laptops
  • Personal Computers
  • Music Players
  • Gaming Devices
  • Machine Touch Controls
  • Medical Devices
  • Others

By Company

  • Atmel
  • STMicroelectronics
  • Texas Insturments
  • Cypress
  • Microchip
  • Silicon Labs
  • Freescale
  • Future Electronics
  • Honeywell
  • Infineon Technologies
  • Analog Devices
  • Maxim Integrated
  • Semtech
  • Rohm Semiconductor

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

Global Touch Screen Controllers Market Insights and Forecast to 2028.pdf

