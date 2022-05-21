Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Module Market Research Report 2022

Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Module Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

4G

5G

Other

Segment by Application

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

Other

By Company

Quectel

Qualcomm

SIMCom

Fibocom

WNC

LG Innotek

ALPS ALPINE CO., LTD.

Ficosa

Unex

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Table of content

1 Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Module Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Module

1.2 Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Module Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Module Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 4G

1.2.3 5G

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Module Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Module Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

1.3.3 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

1.3.4 Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Module Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Module Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Module Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Module Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Module Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

