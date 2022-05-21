Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Module Market Research Report 2022
Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Module Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- 4G
- 5G
- Other
Segment by Application
- Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)
- Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)
- Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)
- Other
By Company
- Quectel
- Qualcomm
- SIMCom
- Fibocom
- WNC
- LG Innotek
- ALPS ALPINE CO., LTD.
- Ficosa
- Unex
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
Consumption by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
Table of content
1 Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Module Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Module
1.2 Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Module Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Module Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 4G
1.2.3 5G
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Module Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Module Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)
1.3.3 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)
1.3.4 Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Module Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Module Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Module Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Module Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Module Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
