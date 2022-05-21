Technology

NFC Antenna Module Market Research Report 2022

NFC Antenna Module Market  research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

  • One-way Transmission
  • Arbitrary Direction

Segment by Application

  • Consumer Electronics
  • Automobile Electronics
  • Others

By Company

  • Maruwa
  • Laird Connectivity
  • STMicroelectronics
  • Taoglas
  • Murata
  • Sony
  • Samsung
  • Keysight
  • Texas Instruments
  • NXP Semiconductors
  • Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics
  • Advanced Card Systems
  • Shenzhen Sunway Communication
  • lierda Technology
  • Shenzhen Zsipak System Integration Technology
  • Smart Approach

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Colombia

Table of content

1 NFC Antenna Module Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of NFC Antenna Module
1.2 NFC Antenna Module Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global NFC Antenna Module Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 One-way Transmission
1.2.3 Arbitrary Direction
1.3 NFC Antenna Module Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global NFC Antenna Module Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Consumer Electronics
1.3.3 Automobile Electronics
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global NFC Antenna Module Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global NFC Antenna Module Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global NFC Antenna Module Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America NFC Antenna Module Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe NFC Antenna Module Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China NFC Antenna Module Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan NFC Antenna Module Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.6 South Korea NFC Antenna Module Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global NFC Antenna Module Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

