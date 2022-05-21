Artificial Intelligence Edge Device Market Research Report 2022
Artificial Intelligence Edge Device Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- CPU
- GPU
- ASIC
Segment by Application
- Consumer Electronics
- Smart Home
- Automotive and Transportation
- Healthcare
- Industrial
- Aerospace & Defence
By Company
- Intel Corporation
- Huawei Technologies
- MediaTek
- Xilinx
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Samsung Electronics
- Imagination Technologies Limited
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
Consumption by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
Table of content
1 Artificial Intelligence Edge Device Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Artificial Intelligence Edge Device
1.2 Artificial Intelligence Edge Device Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Edge Device Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 CPU
1.2.3 GPU
1.2.4 ASIC
1.3 Artificial Intelligence Edge Device Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Edge Device Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Consumer Electronics
1.3.3 Smart Home
1.3.4 Automotive and Transportation
1.3.5 Healthcare
1.3.6 Industrial
1.3.7 Aerospace & Defence
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Edge Device Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Edge Device Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Edge Device Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Artificial Intelligence Edge Device Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence Edge Device Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Artificial Intelligence Edge Device Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
