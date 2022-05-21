Technology

LED Dimmers Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

LED Dimmers market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global LED Dimmers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Wired LED Dimmers
  • Wireless LED Dimmers

Segment by Application

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Manufacture and Industry
  • Public Spaces
  • Others

By Company

  • Acuity Brands
  • Hubbell Control Solutions
  • Philips Lighting
  • Lutron Electronics
  • Leviton
  • OSRAM
  • Cooper Controls (Eaton)
  • ABB
  • Cree
  • GE Lighting
  • LSI Industries
  • Synapse Wireless
  • Echelon Corporation
  • HUNT Dimming
  HUNT Dimming
  • LTECH
  • Douglas Lighting Controls
  • Gardasoft

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

