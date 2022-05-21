Technology

PCB Laminate Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

PCB Laminate market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PCB Laminate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Glass Fabric
  • Epoxy Resin
  • Kraft Paper
  • Phenolic Resin

Segment by Application

  • Communications
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Computer/Peripheral
  • Military/Aerospace
  • Industrial Electronics
  • Automotive and Others

By Company

  • Nippon Mektron
  • Samsung Electro-Mechanics
  • Unimicron Technology
  • Young Poong Electronics
  • Zhen Ding Technology Holding

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Table of content

Global PCB Laminate Market Insights and Forecast to 2028.pdf

