PCB Laminate market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PCB Laminate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Glass Fabric

Epoxy Resin

Kraft Paper

Phenolic Resin

Segment by Application

Communications

Consumer Electronics

Computer/Peripheral

Military/Aerospace

Industrial Electronics

Automotive and Others

By Company

Nippon Mektron

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Unimicron Technology

Young Poong Electronics

Zhen Ding Technology Holding

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

Global PCB Laminate Market Insights and Forecast to 2028.pdf

