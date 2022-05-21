Wireless Chipsets Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Wireless Chipsets market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wireless Chipsets market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Wi-Fi/WLAN Chipsets

Wireless Display/Video Chipsets

Mobile WiMAX & LTE Chipsets

ZigBee Chipsets

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Automation

Communications

Others

By Company

Samsung Electronics

Qualcomm Incorporated

Texas Instruments

Altair Semiconductor

Sequans Communications

Atmel Corporation

Apple Inc

Intel Corporation

Marvell Technology

MediaTek

Gct Semiconductor

Spreadtrum Communications

Broadcom Corporation

Free Scale Semiconductor

Green Peak Technologies

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Wireless Chipsets Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Wireless Chipsets Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Wi-Fi/WLAN Chipsets

1.2.3 Wireless Display/Video Chipsets

1.2.4 Mobile WiMAX & LTE Chipsets

1.2.5 ZigBee Chipsets

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Wireless Chipsets Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 Automation

1.3.4 Communications

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Wireless Chipsets Production

2.1 Global Wireless Chipsets Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Wireless Chipsets Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Wireless Chipsets Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Wireless Chipsets Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Wireless Chipsets Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

3 Global Wireless Chipsets Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Wireless Chipsets Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Wireless Chipsets Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Wireless Chipsets Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Wireless Chipsets Sales by Region

