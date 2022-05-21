Wireless Chipsets Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Wireless Chipsets market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wireless Chipsets market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Wi-Fi/WLAN Chipsets
- Wireless Display/Video Chipsets
- Mobile WiMAX & LTE Chipsets
- ZigBee Chipsets
Segment by Application
- Consumer Electronics
- Automation
- Communications
- Others
By Company
- Samsung Electronics
- Qualcomm Incorporated
- Texas Instruments
- Altair Semiconductor
- Sequans Communications
- Atmel Corporation
- Apple Inc
- Intel Corporation
- Marvell Technology
- MediaTek
- Gct Semiconductor
- Spreadtrum Communications
- Broadcom Corporation
- Free Scale Semiconductor
- Green Peak Technologies
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wireless Chipsets Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Wireless Chipsets Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Wi-Fi/WLAN Chipsets
1.2.3 Wireless Display/Video Chipsets
1.2.4 Mobile WiMAX & LTE Chipsets
1.2.5 ZigBee Chipsets
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Wireless Chipsets Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Consumer Electronics
1.3.3 Automation
1.3.4 Communications
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Wireless Chipsets Production
2.1 Global Wireless Chipsets Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Wireless Chipsets Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Wireless Chipsets Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Wireless Chipsets Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Wireless Chipsets Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Wireless Chipsets Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Wireless Chipsets Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Wireless Chipsets Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Wireless Chipsets Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Wireless Chipsets Sales by Region
