Industrial Vision Sensors Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Industrial Vision Sensors market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Vision Sensors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Detecting Sensors
  • OCR Sensors
  • Counting Sensors
  • Measuring Sensors
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Semiconductors
  • Home Electronics
  • Food Products/Medical Products/Chemical Products
  • Automotive/Machine Tools/Robotics
  • Conveyors/Automated Warehouses
  • Others

By Company

  • Omron
  • Cognex
  • Pepperl + Fuchs
  • Baumer
  • Datalogic
  • Teledynedalsa
  • Panasonic
  • Balluff GmbH
  • Rilco
  • SensoPart
  • Cmosis

Production by Region

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Industrial Vision Sensors Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Industrial Vision Sensors Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Detecting Sensors
1.2.3 OCR Sensors
1.2.4 Counting Sensors
1.2.5 Measuring Sensors
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Industrial Vision Sensors Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Semiconductors
1.3.3 Home Electronics
1.3.4 Food Products/Medical Products/Chemical Products
1.3.5 Automotive/Machine Tools/Robotics
1.3.6 Conveyors/Automated Warehouses
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Industrial Vision Sensors Production
2.1 Global Industrial Vision Sensors Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Industrial Vision Sensors Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Industrial Vision Sensors Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Industrial Vision Sensors Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Industrial Vision Sensors Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Industrial Vision Sensors Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Industrial Vision Sensors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

