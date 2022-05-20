Technology

Computer Bluetooth Modules Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Computer Bluetooth Modules market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Computer Bluetooth Modules market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Modules
  • Dual-mode Bluetooth Modules
  • Classic Bluetooth Modules

Segment by Application

  • Laptop
  • Desktop Computer

By Company

  • Murata
  • Qualcomm
  • Intel
  • Broadcom
  • Panasonic
  • Texas Instruments
  • Fujitsu
  • Hosiden
  • STMicroelectronics
  • Laird
  • Taiyo Yuden
  • Cypress Semiconductor
  • Microchip Technology
  • Silicon Labs

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Computer Bluetooth Modules Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Computer Bluetooth Modules Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Modules
1.2.3 Dual-mode Bluetooth Modules
1.2.4 Classic Bluetooth Modules
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Computer Bluetooth Modules Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Laptop
1.3.3 Desktop Computer
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Computer Bluetooth Modules Production
2.1 Global Computer Bluetooth Modules Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Computer Bluetooth Modules Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Computer Bluetooth Modules Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Computer Bluetooth Modules Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Computer Bluetooth Modules Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Computer Bluetooth Modules Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Computer Bluetooth Modules Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Computer Bluetooth Modules Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Computer Bluetooth Modules Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

