Road Lighting Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Road Lighting market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Road Lighting market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Traditional Lighting
- LED Lighting
Segment by Application
- Highway
- Street
- Others
By Company
- Osram
- GE Lighting
- Philips
- Panasonic
- Schneider Electric
- Cree
- Dialight
- Eaton
- Bridgelux
- LG Innotek
- Luminus Devices
- Nichia
- NVC Lighting Technology
- Seoul Semiconductor
- Toyoda Gosei
- Leedarson Lighting
- Intematix
- Acuity Brands
- Advanced Lighting Technologies
- Citizen Electronics
- Kingsun Optoelectronic
- Energy Focus
- Everlight
- Lemnis Lighting
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Road Lighting Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Road Lighting Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Traditional Lighting
1.2.3 LED Lighting
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Road Lighting Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Highway
1.3.3 Street
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Road Lighting Production
2.1 Global Road Lighting Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Road Lighting Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Road Lighting Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Road Lighting Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Road Lighting Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Road Lighting Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Road Lighting Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Road Lighting Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Road Lighting Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Road Lighting Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Road Lighting Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Road Lighting by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Road Lighting Revenue by Region
OLED Road and Street Lighting Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
