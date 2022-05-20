Piezo Buzzers Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Piezo Buzzers market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Piezo Buzzers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Active Piezo Buzzer

Passive Piezo Buzzer

Segment by Application

Automotive Electronics

Alarm

Toy

Timer

Others

By Company

Murata

TDK

Kingstate Electronics

DB Products Limited

Changzhou Chinasound

CUI Inc

Huayu Electronics

Hunston Electronics

Dongguan Park’s Industrial

Ariose

Hitpoint

Mallory Sonalert

Dongguan Ruibo

Bolin Group

Soberton

Omron

KEPO Electronics

Kacon

OBO Seahorn

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Piezo Buzzers Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Piezo Buzzers Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Active Piezo Buzzer

1.2.3 Passive Piezo Buzzer

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Piezo Buzzers Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Automotive Electronics

1.3.3 Alarm

1.3.4 Toy

1.3.5 Timer

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Piezo Buzzers Production

2.1 Global Piezo Buzzers Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Piezo Buzzers Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Piezo Buzzers Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Piezo Buzzers Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Piezo Buzzers Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

3 Global Piezo Buzzers Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Piezo Buzzers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Piezo Buzzers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Piezo Buzzers Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Piezo Buzzers Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Piezo Buzzers Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Piezo Buzzers by Region (2023-2028)

