E-book Reader Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

E-book Reader market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global E-book Reader market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Electronic Ink Screen
  • LCD Screen

Segment by Application

  • Ages Below 18
  • Ages 18-35
  • Ages 36-50
  • Ages Above 50

By Company

  • Kindle
  • Samsung
  • Kobo
  • Sony
  • Apple
  • iReader
  • Hanvon
  • Asus
  • Amazon
  • Google
  • xReader
  • JDRead
  • BOOX

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 E-book Reader Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global E-book Reader Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Electronic Ink Screen
1.2.3 LCD Screen
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global E-book Reader Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Ages Below 18
1.3.3 Ages 18-35
1.3.4 Ages 36-50
1.3.5 Ages Above 50
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global E-book Reader Production
2.1 Global E-book Reader Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global E-book Reader Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global E-book Reader Production by Region
2.3.1 Global E-book Reader Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global E-book Reader Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global E-book Reader Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global E-book Reader Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global E-book Reader Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global E-book Reader Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global E-book Reader Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global E-book Reader Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales E-book Reader by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global E-book Reader Revenue by Region

