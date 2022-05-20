Technology

Submersible Pool Lighting Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Submersible Pool Lighting market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Submersible Pool Lighting market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • LED Pool Light
  • Halogen Pool Light
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Household
  • Commercial Use
  • Others

By Company

  • Astel
  • Pentair
  • Wibre
  • Pahlenp
  • Horizon S.R.L
  • Kichler
  • Westinghouse
  • Philips
  • J&J Electronics
  • Savilights
  • GAME
  • INTEX

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Submersible Pool Lighting Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Submersible Pool Lighting Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 LED Pool Light
1.2.3 Halogen Pool Light
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Submersible Pool Lighting Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Household
1.3.3 Commercial Use
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Submersible Pool Lighting Production
2.1 Global Submersible Pool Lighting Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Submersible Pool Lighting Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Submersible Pool Lighting Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Submersible Pool Lighting Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Submersible Pool Lighting Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Submersible Pool Lighting Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Submersible Pool Lighting Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Submersible Pool Lighting Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Submersible Pool Lighting Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Submersible Pool Lighting Sales by Region

