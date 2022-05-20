1,4-cyclohexanedimethanol dibenzoate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cyclohexanedimethanol dibenzoate is a non-o-phenyl solid plasticizer used as a polyester modifier to increase the stability of polyester, increase its toughness, hardness and strength. It has a wide range of solid plasticizers for use in hot melt adhesives and other fields.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 1,4-cyclohexanedimethanol dibenzoate in global, including the following market information:

Global 1,4-cyclohexanedimethanol dibenzoate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)



Global 1,4-cyclohexanedimethanol dibenzoate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)



Global top five 1,4-cyclohexanedimethanol dibenzoate companies in 2021 (%)

The global 1,4-cyclohexanedimethanol dibenzoate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.



0.99 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.



The global key manufacturers of 1,4-cyclohexanedimethanol dibenzoate include Eastman, Kangheng, Scichemy and Nagase & CO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.



MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 1,4-cyclohexanedimethanol dibenzoate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 1,4-cyclohexanedimethanol dibenzoate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 1,4-cyclohexanedimethanol dibenzoate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0.99



Other

Global 1,4-cyclohexanedimethanol dibenzoate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 1,4-cyclohexanedimethanol dibenzoate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Plasticizer



Ink Adhesive



Other

Global 1,4-cyclohexanedimethanol dibenzoate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 1,4-cyclohexanedimethanol dibenzoate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 1,4-cyclohexanedimethanol dibenzoate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies 1,4-cyclohexanedimethanol dibenzoate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies 1,4-cyclohexanedimethanol dibenzoate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)



Key companies 1,4-cyclohexanedimethanol dibenzoate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eastman



Kangheng



Scichemy



Nagase & CO

