Alumina Crucibles Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Alumina Crucible is a ceramic container made of alumina or aluminum oxide. Pure alumina is a refractory material, meaning that it can withstand extremely high temperatures without breaking down. Aluminas melting point is approximately 3760F.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Alumina Crucibles in global, including the following market information:

Global Alumina Crucibles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)



Global Alumina Crucibles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)



Global top five Alumina Crucibles companies in 2021 (%)

The global Alumina Crucibles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.



Rectangular Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.



The global key manufacturers of Alumina Crucibles include Morgan, LECO, Zircoa, BCE, Kashimira Ceramics, ANOOP CERAMICS, Almath Crucibles and Luoyang Beiyuan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.



We surveyed the Alumina Crucibles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Alumina Crucibles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Alumina Crucibles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rectangular Type



Cylindrical Type



Other Types

Global Alumina Crucibles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Alumina Crucibles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Academic Laboratories



Industrial Laboratories

Global Alumina Crucibles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Alumina Crucibles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Alumina Crucibles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Alumina Crucibles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Alumina Crucibles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)



Key companies Alumina Crucibles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Morgan



LECO



Zircoa



BCE



Kashimira Ceramics



ANOOP CERAMICS



Almath Crucibles



Luoyang Beiyuan

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Alumina Crucibles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Alumina Crucibles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Alumina Crucibles Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Alumina Crucibles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Alumina Crucibles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Alumina Crucibles Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Alumina Crucibles Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Alumina Crucibles Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Alumina Crucibles Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Alumina Crucibles Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Alumina Crucibles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alumina Crucibles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Alumina Crucibles Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alumina Crucibles Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Alumina Crucibles Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alumina Crucibles Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Alumina Crucibles Market Size Markets, 2021 &

