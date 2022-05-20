Cordierite Ceramics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cordierite Ceramic is a magnesium aluminum silicate material with particularly good thermal shock properties. Cordierite also has low thermal conductivity, low expansion and good electrical insulation. It can be formed into a variety of complex geometries by employing several types of manufacturing process such as axial pressing, isotactic pressing, injection molding and extrusion.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cordierite Ceramics in global, including the following market information:

Global Cordierite Ceramics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)



Global Cordierite Ceramics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)



Global top five Cordierite Ceramics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cordierite Ceramics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.



Solid-State Synthesis Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.



The global key manufacturers of Cordierite Ceramics include Elan Technology, E.R. Advanced, CoorsTek, Du-Co Ceramics, Sonya Ceramics, Global Ceramic and Mondo Minerals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.



We surveyed the Cordierite Ceramics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cordierite Ceramics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cordierite Ceramics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solid-State Synthesis



Sol-Gel Synthesis

Global Cordierite Ceramics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cordierite Ceramics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household Appliances



Thermocouples



Electrical Insulators



Other

Global Cordierite Ceramics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cordierite Ceramics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cordierite Ceramics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Cordierite Ceramics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Cordierite Ceramics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)



Key companies Cordierite Ceramics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Elan Technology



E.R. Advanced



CoorsTek



Du-Co Ceramics



Sonya Ceramics



Global Ceramic



Mondo Minerals

