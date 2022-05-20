Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Non-opioid Pain Patches market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-opioid Pain Patches market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Lidocaine Patch
- Diclofenac Patch
- Methyl Salicylate Patch
- Capsaicin Patch
- Ketoprofen Patch
- Others
Segment by Application
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Independent Pharmacies & Drug Stores
- Online Pharmacies
By Company
- Pfizer
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Johnson & Johnson
- Novartis AG
- Mylan N.V.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
- Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical
- TEH SENG Pharmaceutical
- Teikoku Seiyaku
- IBSA Institut Biochimque SA
- Acorda Therapeutics
- Allergan PLC
- Endo International
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Non-opioid Pain Patches Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Lidocaine Patch
1.2.3 Diclofenac Patch
1.2.4 Methyl Salicylate Patch
1.2.5 Capsaicin Patch
1.2.6 Ketoprofen Patch
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospital Pharmacies
1.3.3 Independent Pharmacies & Drug Stores
1.3.4 Online Pharmacies
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Non-opioid Pain Patches by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Pain Relieving Patches Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Pain Relief Patches Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Global Pain Relief Patches Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
2022-2027 Global and Regional Pain Relief Patches Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version