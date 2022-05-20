3-Chloropropene Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Trichloropropene is an organic raw material used in the synthesis of insecticidal, insecticidal and chlordane intermediates N,N-dimethyl, in addition to chemicals such as epichlorohydrin. Acrylamine and pyrethroid intermediates, propenolone, and solvents for special reactions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 3-Chloropropene in global, including the following market information:

Global 3-Chloropropene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)



Global 3-Chloropropene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)



Global top five 3-Chloropropene companies in 2021 (%)

The global 3-Chloropropene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.



Above 99.9% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.



The global key manufacturers of 3-Chloropropene include Dow Chemical, Solvay, NAMA Chemicals, Hanwha Chemical, Formosa Plastics, Momentive Specialty Chemicals, Sumitomo Chemical, Tamilnadu Petroproducts and LOTTE Fine Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.



MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 3-Chloropropene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 3-Chloropropene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 3-Chloropropene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Above 99.9%



99.8%~99.9%



99.5%~99.8%

Global 3-Chloropropene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 3-Chloropropene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home Appliance



Coating



Other

Global 3-Chloropropene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 3-Chloropropene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 3-Chloropropene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies 3-Chloropropene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies 3-Chloropropene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)



Key companies 3-Chloropropene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow Chemical



Solvay



NAMA Chemicals



Hanwha Chemical



Formosa Plastics



Momentive Specialty Chemicals



Sumitomo Chemical



Tamilnadu Petroproducts



LOTTE Fine Chemical



Aditya Birla Chemicals



Shandong Haili Chemical Industry



Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical



Ningbo Huanyang Chemicals



Jiangsu Haixing



Dongying Liancheng

