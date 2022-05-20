Zirconia Ceramics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Zirconia Ceramics provide excellent erosion, corrosion and abrasion resistance along with temperature resistance, fracture toughness and strength. Zirconia Ceramics are used in extreme service applications that take advantage of their superior wear resistance and corrosion resistance.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Zirconia Ceramics in global, including the following market information:

Global Zirconia Ceramics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)



Global Zirconia Ceramics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)



Global top five Zirconia Ceramics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Zirconia Ceramics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.



Functional Ceramics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.



The global key manufacturers of Zirconia Ceramics include Precision Ceramics, Dyson Technical Ceramics, Morgan Advanced Materials, LSP Industrial Ceramics, INNOVACERA, Skyline Components and Elan Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.



We surveyed the Zirconia Ceramics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Zirconia Ceramics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Zirconia Ceramics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Functional Ceramics



Structural Ceramics



Electronic Ceramics



Bioceramics

Global Zirconia Ceramics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Zirconia Ceramics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical



Electronics



Aerospace & Defense



Other

Global Zirconia Ceramics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Zirconia Ceramics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Zirconia Ceramics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Zirconia Ceramics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Zirconia Ceramics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)



Key companies Zirconia Ceramics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Precision Ceramics



Dyson Technical Ceramics



Morgan Advanced Materials



LSP Industrial Ceramics



INNOVACERA



Skyline Components



Elan Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Zirconia Ceramics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Zirconia Ceramics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Zirconia Ceramics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Zirconia Ceramics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Zirconia Ceramics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Zirconia Ceramics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Zirconia Ceramics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Zirconia Ceramics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Zirconia Ceramics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Zirconia Ceramics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Zirconia Ceramics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Zirconia Ceramics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Zirconia Ceramics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zirconia Ceramics Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Zirconia Ceramics Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zirconia Ceramics Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Zirconia Ceramics Market Size Markets, 2021 &

