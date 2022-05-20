Pentaerythritol Tetrabenzoate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Pentaerythritol tetrabenzoate is a non-o-phenyl solid plasticizer that acts as a processing aid for PVC and replaces ACR (acrylate modifier) to increase unit yield and significantly reduce costs; as PVC (polyvinyl chloride) The solid plasticizer can be used as a processing aid to improve calender winding and better thermal stability. It is widely used as an additive for high-temperature organic solvents and polymer materials with excellent performance. Plasticizers, mold release agents, electronic material surface coating antistatic agents, fluxes for electronic materials, hot melt inkjet adhesives, and liquid crystal material adjuvants. Due to its excellent thermal stability, it has good lubrication effect for extrusion and injection molding of PC, PET, PBT, PC alloy, PPO, PPS and other thermoplastic engineering plastics in PC, PET, PBT, PC/ABS. The PPS masterbatch has excellent dispersion effect.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pentaerythritol Tetrabenzoate in global, including the following market information:

Global Pentaerythritol Tetrabenzoate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)



Global Pentaerythritol Tetrabenzoate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)



Global top five Pentaerythritol Tetrabenzoate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pentaerythritol Tetrabenzoate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.



0.99 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.



The global key manufacturers of Pentaerythritol Tetrabenzoate include Eastman Chemical Company, Scichemy, Synose, Changzhou Zhongji Chemical and Perstorp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.



MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pentaerythritol Tetrabenzoate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pentaerythritol Tetrabenzoate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Pentaerythritol Tetrabenzoate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0.99



Other

Global Pentaerythritol Tetrabenzoate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Pentaerythritol Tetrabenzoate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Plasticizer



Mold Release Agent



Antistatic Agent



Flux



Ink Adhesive



Other

Global Pentaerythritol Tetrabenzoate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Pentaerythritol Tetrabenzoate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pentaerythritol Tetrabenzoate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Pentaerythritol Tetrabenzoate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Pentaerythritol Tetrabenzoate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)



Key companies Pentaerythritol Tetrabenzoate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eastman Chemical Company



Scichemy



Synose



Changzhou Zhongji Chemical



Perstorp

