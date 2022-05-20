Dicyclohexyl Phthalate (DCHP) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dicyclohexyl phthalate is a solid plasticizer. Good fire resistance, oil resistance, light stability and migration resistance. Cold resistance and plasticizing efficiency are poor. Even if 50 parts are added to PVC, the glass vitrification temperature is only close to room temperature, so it is not suitable as a main plasticizer and can be used for moisture-proof packaging materials. This product is used in nitrocellulose and some natural resins to make moisture-proof materials.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dicyclohexyl Phthalate (DCHP) in global, including the following market information:

Global Dicyclohexyl Phthalate (DCHP) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)



Global Dicyclohexyl Phthalate (DCHP) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)



Global top five Dicyclohexyl Phthalate (DCHP) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dicyclohexyl Phthalate (DCHP) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.



0.99 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.



The global key manufacturers of Dicyclohexyl Phthalate (DCHP) include LANXESS, Scichemy and Vertellus Holdings, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.



MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dicyclohexyl Phthalate (DCHP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dicyclohexyl Phthalate (DCHP) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dicyclohexyl Phthalate (DCHP) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0.99



Other

Global Dicyclohexyl Phthalate (DCHP) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dicyclohexyl Phthalate (DCHP) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Plasticizer



Other

Global Dicyclohexyl Phthalate (DCHP) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dicyclohexyl Phthalate (DCHP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dicyclohexyl Phthalate (DCHP) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Dicyclohexyl Phthalate (DCHP) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Dicyclohexyl Phthalate (DCHP) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)



Key companies Dicyclohexyl Phthalate (DCHP) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

LANXESS



Scichemy



Vertellus Holdings

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dicyclohexyl Phthalate (DCHP) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dicyclohexyl Phthalate (DCHP) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dicyclohexyl Phthalate (DCHP) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dicyclohexyl Phthalate (DCHP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dicyclohexyl Phthalate (DCHP) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dicyclohexyl Phthalate (DCHP) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dicyclohexyl Phthalate (DCHP) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dicyclohexyl Phthalate (DCHP) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dicyclohexyl Phthalate (DCHP) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dicyclohexyl Phthalate (DCHP) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dicyclohexyl Phthalate (DCHP) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dicyclohexyl Phthalate (DCHP) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dicyclohexyl Phthalate (DCHP) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dicyclohexyl Phthalate (DCHP) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dicyclohexyl Phthalate (DCHP) Companies

3.8

