Global Nanozirconia Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Nanozirconia market was valued at 73.95 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .21% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Nano zirconia, also ZrO2 nanoparticle, is white powder of high purity; Composite zirconia refers to the composites of zirconium oxychloride and rare earth. According to the different formulations, the proportion of rare earth in the composites always changes. Yttrium oxide is most popular rare earth used in the composite, others also include lanthanum oxide and cerium carbonate and so on.Nano-zirconia industry has high technology barrier and is technology intensive industry. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world nano-zirconia industry. The main market players are Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo, Saint-Gobain, Tosoh, Orient Zirconic, Kingan and Solvay. The production of nano-zirconia will increase to 29709 MT in 2016 from 24206 MT in 2011 with average growth rate of 4.19%. Global nano-zirconia capacity utilization rate remained at around 70.39% in 2015. In consumption market, the global consumption value of nano-zirconia increases with the 1.36% average growth rate. Europe and Japan are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 61.20% of the global consumption volume in total. Nano-zirconia has two industrial manufacturing methods, which include hydrothermal method and precipitation method. And each type has characteristic relatively. With good performance of nano-zirconia, the downstream application industries will need more nano-zirconia products. So, nano-zirconia has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in this industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance nano-zirconia through improving technology.

By Market Verdors:

Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo

Saint-Gobain

Tosoh

Solvay

Innovnano

MEL Chemicals

KCM Corporation

Showa Denko

Orient Zirconic

Kingan

Sinocera

Jingrui

Huawang

Lida

By Types:

Hydrothermal Method

Precipitation Method

By Applications:

Biomaterials

Mechanical Components

Automotive Exhaust Treatment

Wear-resistant Products

Special Tool

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Nanozirconia Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Nanozirconia Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Hydrothermal Method

1.4.3 Precipitation Method

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Nanozirconia Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Biomaterials

1.5.3 Mechanical Components

1.5.4 Automotive Exhaust Treatment

1.5.5 Wear-resistant Products

1.5.6 Special Tool

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Nanozirconia Market

1.8.1 Global Nanozirconia Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Nanozirconia Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Nanozirconia Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Nanozirconia Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Nanozirconia Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Nanozirconia Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Nanozirconia Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

