Global Feed Ingredients Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Feed Ingredients market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Feed Ingredients market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Cereal Grains
  • Protein Meals
  • Soy Meals
  • Whey Products
  • Others
Segment by Application

 

  • Ruminant
  • Poultry
  • Swine
  • Aquaculture
  • Equine
  • Others

By Company

 

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • Cargill
  • Adisseo
  • Alltech
  • Ridley
  • J.R. Simplot Company
  • Mosaic Company
  • Grain Millers
  • AB Vista
  • BASF SE
  • Evonik Industries
  • DSM
  • Bunge
  • Yara
  • Novus International
  • Biomin
  • Nutreco
  • Nutriad

Production by Region

 

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

 

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

