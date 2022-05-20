Technology
Global 1,3-Propylene Glycol Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
1,3-Propylene Glycol market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 1,3-Propylene Glycol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Food Grade
- Industrial Grade
- Pharmaceutical Grade
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-propylene-glycol-2028-745
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-propylene-glycol-2028-745
Segment by Application
- Food Industry
- Tobacco Products
- Personal Care Products
- Others
By Company
- BASF
- Dow Chemical
- Archer Daniels Midland
- Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products
- Global Bio-Chem Technology Group
- Huntsman
- Lyondellbasell Industries
- SKC
- Temix International
- Henan Mingli
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Get the Complete Report & TOC at https://www.24marketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-propylene-glycol-2028-745
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports