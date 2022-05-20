Technology

Global Specialty Fluids Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Specialty Fluids market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Specialty Fluids market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC)
  • Hydrofluoroolefin (HFO)
  • Polyethylene Glycol
  • Alcohol Ethoxylates
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
Segment by Application

 

  • Cleaner
  • Lubricant
  • Solvent
  • Other

By Company

 

  • Cabot
  • DowDuPont
  • Quaker Chemical
  • Saint-Gobain
  • Solvay
  • Chemours

Production by Region

 

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

 

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

