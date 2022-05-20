Global Ketone Resin Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Ketone Resin market was valued at 6.33 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.05% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Ketone resin, also known as polyketone resin, aldehyde-ketone resin or ketone-aldehyde resin, is the condensation of cyclohexanone and formaldehyde containing carbonyl and hydroxyl groups, neutral non-toxic hard resin, its appearance is colorless and light yellow transparent articles, with good solubility, except aliphatic solvent. Ketone resin can dissolve in almost solvent of inks, pigments, paint industry.First, ketone resin is a kind of resin which can be used for coating & paints, printing ink and adhesive. With the development of economy, not only coating but also printing ink needs more ketone resin. So, ketone resin has huge market potential in the future. Second, cyclohexanone and formaldehyde are the main raw materials for the production of ketone resin. With the development of ketone resin, raw materials` manufacturers are also benefited from the ketone resin industry in some extent. Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. In recent two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world`s leading technology. But they still need to create more types of ketone resins. Forth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it`s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders` prefer. Fifth, the global ketone resin production will increase to 21575 MT in 2015, from 17496 MT in 2010, it is estimated that the global ketone resin demand will develop with an average growth rate of about 3.28% in the coming five years. Sixth, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a slow decline curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

By Market Verdors:

Evonik

Micro Inks

BASF

Lawter

Uniform Synthetics

D.R.Coats Ink & Resins

Shree Mahadev Intermediates

Macro Polymers

CLEF Industrial

Intech Synthetic Materials

Keyuan Innovative Materials

Dongrun Chemical

Changsha Creature Industry

Jinan Tongfa Resin

HZ New Chemical Material

Haishuo Biology

By Types:

Carbon Chain Polymer

Hetero Chain Polymer

Element Organic Polymer

By Applications:

Coating & Paints

Printing Ink

Adhesive

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Ketone Resin Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Ketone Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Carbon Chain Polymer

1.4.3 Hetero Chain Polymer

1.4.4 Element Organic Polymer

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ketone Resin Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Coating & Paints

1.5.3 Printing Ink

1.5.4 Adhesive

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Ketone Resin Market

1.8.1 Global Ketone Resin Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Ketone Resin Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Ketone Resin Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Ketone Resin Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Ketone Resin Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Ketone Resin Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Ketone Resin Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Ketone Resin Sales Volume

