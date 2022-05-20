Technology

Global Waterborne Resins Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Waterborne Resins market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Waterborne Resins market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Epoxy Resin
  • Polyester Resin
  • Cellulose Derivatives
  • Others
Segment by Application

 

  • Automotive
  • Construction
  • Textiles
  • Others

By Company

 

  • Hexion
  • The DOW Chemical
  • Allnex Belgium
  • Huntsman
  • Aditya Birla Chemicals
  • Kukdo Chemicals
  • Brenntag Specialties
  • Nan Ya Plastics
  • Air Products & Chemicals
  • Reichhold Industries

Production by Region

 

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

 

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

