Earth Electrode Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Earth Electrode in global, including the following market information:
Global Earth Electrode Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Earth Electrode Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
Global top five Earth Electrode companies in 2021 (%)
The global Earth Electrode market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Galvanized Earth Electrode Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Earth Electrode include Pentair (Erico), ABB, Schneider Electric, Nehring Electrical Works, A. N. Wallis, Galvan Electrical, GE, Eaton and Harger Lightning & Grounding, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Earth Electrode manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Earth Electrode Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Earth Electrode Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Galvanized Earth Electrode
- Copper Plated Earth Electrode
- Graphite Earth Electrode
- Stainless Steel Earth Electrode
- Others
Global Earth Electrode Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Earth Electrode Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Construction Industry
- Manufacturing Sector
- Power Industry
- Telecom and Data Center Industry
- Others
Global Earth Electrode Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Earth Electrode Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Earth Electrode revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Earth Electrode revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Earth Electrode sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Earth Electrode sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Pentair (Erico)
- ABB
- Schneider Electric
- Nehring Electrical Works
- A. N. Wallis
- Galvan Electrical
- GE
- Eaton
- Harger Lightning & Grounding
- Kingsmill Industries
- INGESCO
- Kopell Grounding System
- Gmax Electric
- More Company
