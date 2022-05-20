Technology

Global Polypropylene Film Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Polypropylene Film market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polypropylene Film market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film
  • Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) film
  • Inflated polypropylene (IPP) Film
Segment by Application

 

  • Industrial Applications
  • Consumer Packaged Goods
  • Medical Application

By Company

 

  • Polyplex
  • Inteplast Group
  • Tasnee Rowad Global Packaging
  • Toray
  • Vista Film Packaging
  • Borealis
  • Innovia Films
  • NOWOFOL
  • Mitsui Chemicals Europe
  • Flex Films

Production by Region

 

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

 

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

