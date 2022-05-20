Global Germanium Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Germanium (Ge), a chemical element between silicon and tin in Group 14 (IVa) of the periodic table, a silvery-gray metalloid, intermediate in properties between the metals and the nonmetals. Germanium did not become economically significant until after 1945, when its properties as a semiconductor were recognized as being of value in electronics. Many other substances now also are used as semiconductors, but germanium remains of primary importance in the manufacture of transistors and of components for devices such as rectifiers and photocells.Pure germanium is a hard, lustrous, gray-white, brittle metalloid. It has a diamond like crystalline structure and it is similar in chemical and physical properties to silicon. Germanium is stable in air and water, and is unaffected by alkalis and acids, except nitric acid. Currently, germanium is most commonly produced from sphalerite zinc ores but is also known to be extracted from fly ash coal (produced from coal power plants) and some copper ores. There are also companies producing germanium from germanium scrap metal. Germanium ores minerals are distributed in China, Russia and USA etc. China has the largest reservation. So, China is the largest production region. In 2017, China produced about 104.2 tonne, accounting for 65.23% of global total production.

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

Germanium Tetrachloride

High-purity GeO2

Germanium Ingot

By Applications:

IR Optics

Fiber Optics

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Electronic and Solar

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Germanium Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Germanium Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Germanium Tetrachloride

1.4.3 High-purity GeO2

1.4.4 Germanium Ingot

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Germanium Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 IR Optics

1.5.3 Fiber Optics

1.5.4 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

1.5.5 Electronic and Solar

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Germanium Market

1.8.1 Global Germanium Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Germanium Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Germanium Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Germanium Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Germanium Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Germanium Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Germanium Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Germanium Sales Volume

