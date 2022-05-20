Global Automotive Exterior Coating Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Automobile exterior paint refers to the paint painted on the auto exterior parts, auto exterior parts mainly include bumpers, rearview mirrors, lights, door handles, skylights and so on.Global Automotive Exterior Coating key players include Akzo Nobel, BASF, PPG Industries, etc. Global top 3 manufacturers hold a share over 50%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 55%, followed by North America, and Europe, both have a share about 39 percent. In terms of product, Oil Paint is the largest segment, with a share over 54%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Passenger Vehicle, followed by Commercial Vehicle.

By Market Verdors:

Akzo Nobel

BASF

PPG Industries

Axalta Coating Systems

Nippon Paint

Kansai Paint

KCC Corporation

Worwag

Peter Lacke

Donglai Coating Technology

KNT

By Types:

Water-Based Paint

Oil Paint

By Applications:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

