Global Chemical Anchors Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Chemical Anchors market was valued at 1009.77 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.82% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Chemical or resin anchors are generic terms relating to steel studs, bolts and anchorages which are bonded into a substrate, usually masonry and concrete, using a resin based adhesive system.Europe and North America are the main consumption regions of Chemical Anchors in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The market size of Asia-Pacific region will grow fast in the following years. The downstream applications of Chemical Anchors products are Architecture, Highway, Bridge, Other. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economy, the development of emerging countries and the progress of technology, the consumption increase of Chemical Anchors has been obvious. In the foreseeable future, the Chemical Anchors products will show an optimistic upward trend.

By Market Verdors:

MKT FASTENING LLC

Powers Fasteners

HALFEN

Sika

Hilti

Simpson Strong Tie

FIXDEX Fastening

Henkel

ITW

Fischer

Chemfix Products Ltd

Mungo

RAWLPLUG

XuPu Fasteners

Saidong

By Types:

Injectable Adhensive Anchors

Capsule Adhensive Anchors

By Applications:

Architecture

Highway

Bridge

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Chemical Anchors Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Chemical Anchors Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Injectable Adhensive Anchors

1.4.3 Capsule Adhensive Anchors

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Chemical Anchors Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Architecture

1.5.3 Highway

1.5.4 Bridge

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Chemical Anchors Market

1.8.1 Global Chemical Anchors Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Chemical Anchors Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Chemical Anchors Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Chemical Anchors Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Chemical Anchors Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Chemical Anchors Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Chemical Anchors Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Chemical Anchors Sales Volume

