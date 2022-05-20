Global UV Absorbers Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
The global UV Absorbers market was valued at 690.94 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.71% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
An ultraviolet absorber or UV absorber is a material that is used to dissipate ultraviolet light into a lower energy state. They are typically used to protect polymers by preventing the harmful ultraviolet light from degrading the polymer.Ultraviolet absorbers have many different material compositions, including: Benzotriazole is a common ultraviolet absorber for polyvinyl chloride (PVC). Cyanoacrylate is a common absorber for adhesives. Benzophenone is commonly used as an ultraviolet absorber for many different types of plastics. There is a difference between ultraviolet absorbers and hindered amine light stabilizers. Hindered amine light stabilizers “hinder” the negative effects that ultraviolet light can have on a material, whereas ultraviolet absorbers actually absorb the ultraviolet light and release the energy in the form of heat.
By Market Verdors:
- BASF
- Songwon Industrial
- Clariant
- Solvay
- ADEKA
- Addivant
- Milliken Chemical
- 3V Sigma
- Everlight Chemical
- Double Bond Chemical
- Otsuka Chemical
- Sumitomo Chemical
- Mayzo, Inc.
- Shipro Kasei Kaisha
- Lycus Ltd
- Sabo S.P.A.
- Huntsman Corporation
- Chitec Technology
- Valtris Specialty Chemicals
- Everspring Chemical
- Lambson Limited
- MPI Chemie
- Tianjin Jiuri New Material
- Jiyi Chemical
- Nanjing Union Rubber Chemicals
- Jingmen Meifeng Chemical
- Suqian Unitechem
- Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary
- Weihai Jinwei Chemical
- Yixingshi Tianshi
- Onelead Co.,Ltd.
- Jiangsu Chemk
- Changzhou Chang-Yu Chemical
- Dafeng Tiansheng Pharmaceutical
- Yidu Huayang Chemical
- Baoding Lucky Chemical
- Dalian Richfortune Chemical
By Types:
- Benzophenone
- Benzotriazole
- Cyanoacrylate
- Triazine
By Applications:
- Plastics
- Paints & Coatings
- Adhesives
- Cosmetics & Personal Care
Key Indicators Analysed
- Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
- Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
- Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
- Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
- Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
Key Reasons to Purchase
- To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
- Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
- To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
- Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
- To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
- Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by UV Absorbers Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global UV Absorbers Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027
1.4.2 Benzophenone
1.4.3 Benzotriazole
1.4.4 Cyanoacrylate
1.4.5 Triazine
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global UV Absorbers Market Share by Application: 2022-2027
1.5.2 Plastics
1.5.3 Paints & Coatings
1.5.4 Adhesives
1.5.5 Cosmetics & Personal Care
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
1.8 Overview of Global UV Absorbers Market
1.8.1 Global UV Absorbers Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)
1.8.2 North America
1.8.3 East Asia
1.8.4 Europe
1.8.5 South Asia
1.8.6 Southeast Asia
1.8.7 Middle East
1.8.8 Africa
1.8.9 Oceania
1.8.10 South America
1.8.11 Rest of the World
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global UV Absorbers Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global UV Absorbers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global UV Absorbers Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers UV Absorbers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3 Sales by Region
3.1 Global UV Absorbers Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.2 Global UV Absorbers Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.3 North America UV Absorbers Sales Volume
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/