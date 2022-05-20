Global UV Absorbers Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global UV Absorbers market was valued at 690.94 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.71% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

An ultraviolet absorber or UV absorber is a material that is used to dissipate ultraviolet light into a lower energy state. They are typically used to protect polymers by preventing the harmful ultraviolet light from degrading the polymer.Ultraviolet absorbers have many different material compositions, including: Benzotriazole is a common ultraviolet absorber for polyvinyl chloride (PVC). Cyanoacrylate is a common absorber for adhesives. Benzophenone is commonly used as an ultraviolet absorber for many different types of plastics. There is a difference between ultraviolet absorbers and hindered amine light stabilizers. Hindered amine light stabilizers “hinder” the negative effects that ultraviolet light can have on a material, whereas ultraviolet absorbers actually absorb the ultraviolet light and release the energy in the form of heat.

By Market Verdors:

BASF

Songwon Industrial

Clariant

Solvay

ADEKA

Addivant

Milliken Chemical

3V Sigma

Everlight Chemical

Double Bond Chemical

Otsuka Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical

Mayzo, Inc.

Shipro Kasei Kaisha

Lycus Ltd

Sabo S.P.A.

Huntsman Corporation

Chitec Technology

Valtris Specialty Chemicals

Everspring Chemical

Lambson Limited

MPI Chemie

Tianjin Jiuri New Material

Jiyi Chemical

Nanjing Union Rubber Chemicals

Jingmen Meifeng Chemical

Suqian Unitechem

Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary

Weihai Jinwei Chemical

Yixingshi Tianshi

Onelead Co.,Ltd.

Jiangsu Chemk

Changzhou Chang-Yu Chemical

Dafeng Tiansheng Pharmaceutical

Yidu Huayang Chemical

Baoding Lucky Chemical

Dalian Richfortune Chemical

By Types:

Benzophenone

Benzotriazole

Cyanoacrylate

Triazine

By Applications:

Plastics

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by UV Absorbers Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global UV Absorbers Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Benzophenone

1.4.3 Benzotriazole

1.4.4 Cyanoacrylate

1.4.5 Triazine

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global UV Absorbers Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Plastics

1.5.3 Paints & Coatings

1.5.4 Adhesives

1.5.5 Cosmetics & Personal Care

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global UV Absorbers Market

1.8.1 Global UV Absorbers Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global UV Absorbers Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global UV Absorbers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global UV Absorbers Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers UV Absorbers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global UV Absorbers Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global UV Absorbers Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America UV Absorbers Sales Volume

