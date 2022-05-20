Technology

Global UV Absorbers Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global UV Absorbers market was valued at 690.94 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.71% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

 

 

An ultraviolet absorber or UV absorber is a material that is used to dissipate ultraviolet light into a lower energy state. They are typically used to protect polymers by preventing the harmful ultraviolet light from degrading the polymer.Ultraviolet absorbers have many different material compositions, including: Benzotriazole is a common ultraviolet absorber for polyvinyl chloride (PVC). Cyanoacrylate is a common absorber for adhesives. Benzophenone is commonly used as an ultraviolet absorber for many different types of plastics. There is a difference between ultraviolet absorbers and hindered amine light stabilizers. Hindered amine light stabilizers “hinder” the negative effects that ultraviolet light can have on a material, whereas ultraviolet absorbers actually absorb the ultraviolet light and release the energy in the form of heat.

By Market Verdors:

 

  • BASF
  • Songwon Industrial
  • Clariant
  • Solvay
  • ADEKA
  • Addivant
  • Milliken Chemical
  • 3V Sigma
  • Everlight Chemical
  • Double Bond Chemical
  • Otsuka Chemical
  • Sumitomo Chemical
  • Mayzo, Inc.
  • Shipro Kasei Kaisha
  • Lycus Ltd
  • Sabo S.P.A.
  • Huntsman Corporation
  • Chitec Technology
  • Valtris Specialty Chemicals
  • Everspring Chemical
  • Lambson Limited
  • MPI Chemie
  • Tianjin Jiuri New Material
  • Jiyi Chemical
  • Nanjing Union Rubber Chemicals
  • Jingmen Meifeng Chemical
  • Suqian Unitechem
  • Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary
  • Weihai Jinwei Chemical
  • Yixingshi Tianshi
  • Onelead Co.,Ltd.
  • Jiangsu Chemk
  • Changzhou Chang-Yu Chemical
  • Dafeng Tiansheng Pharmaceutical
  • Yidu Huayang Chemical
  • Baoding Lucky Chemical
  • Dalian Richfortune Chemical

 

By Types:

 

  • Benzophenone
  • Benzotriazole
  • Cyanoacrylate
  • Triazine

 

By Applications:

 

  • Plastics
  • Paints & Coatings
  • Adhesives
  • Cosmetics & Personal Care

 

Key Indicators Analysed

 

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

 

Key Reasons to Purchase

 

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by UV Absorbers Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global UV Absorbers Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Benzophenone

1.4.3 Benzotriazole

1.4.4 Cyanoacrylate

1.4.5 Triazine

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global UV Absorbers Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Plastics

1.5.3 Paints & Coatings

1.5.4 Adhesives

1.5.5 Cosmetics & Personal Care

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global UV Absorbers Market

1.8.1 Global UV Absorbers Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global UV Absorbers Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global UV Absorbers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global UV Absorbers Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers UV Absorbers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global UV Absorbers Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global UV Absorbers Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America UV Absorbers Sales Volume

