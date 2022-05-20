Technology

Global Floor Coatings Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Floor Coatings market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Floor Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Polyester Coatings
  • Polyurethane Coatings
  • Others
Segment by Application

 

  • Industrial
  • Residential
  • Others

By Company

 

  • Akzonobel
  • PPG Industrial Coatings
  • Sherwin-Williams
  • Dupont
  • BASF
  • RPM Inc
  • Diamond Paints
  • Valspar
  • Sacal
  • Nippon Paint
  • Michelman
  • Huarun (Valspar)
  • Zhanchen Coating
  • Sankeshu
  • Carpoly Chemical
  • Maydos
  • Pre-Tex
  • Northwest Yongxinpaint&Coatings
  • Sanxia Painting
  • Super Quality Chemical
  • Bunyn Panit
  • Yip’s Chemical
  • Taiho Chemical

Production by Region

 

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

 

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

