Technology
Global Floor Coatings Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Floor Coatings market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Floor Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Polyester Coatings
- Polyurethane Coatings
- Others
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-floor-coatings-2028-644
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-floor-coatings-2028-644
Segment by Application
- Industrial
- Residential
- Others
By Company
- Akzonobel
- PPG Industrial Coatings
- Sherwin-Williams
- Dupont
- BASF
- RPM Inc
- Diamond Paints
- Valspar
- Sacal
- Nippon Paint
- Michelman
- Huarun (Valspar)
- Zhanchen Coating
- Sankeshu
- Carpoly Chemical
- Maydos
- Pre-Tex
- Northwest Yongxinpaint&Coatings
- Sanxia Painting
- Super Quality Chemical
- Bunyn Panit
- Yip’s Chemical
- Taiho Chemical
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Get the Complete Report & TOC at https://www.24marketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-floor-coatings-2028-644
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports