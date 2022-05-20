Global Laccase Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Laccase market was valued at 2836.19 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .61% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Laccase (EC 1.10.3.2, p-diphenol:oxygen oxidoreductase) is an enzyme belonging to the family of multicopper blue oxidase which typically found in plant and fungi. Laccase can catalyze the oxidation of a variety of compounds including ortho and para-diphenols, polyphenols, aminophenols, polyamines, lignins, aryldiamines, and a number of inorganic ions, while reducing molecular dioxygen to waterLaccase is an enzyme generally used in textile industry, food industry, pharmaceutical industry and others. During all those applications, textile industry is the largest field, with laccase consumption amount varied from 123 MT in 2012 to 126.7 MT in 2017. Due to appearance of bleach enzymes, laccase demand from textile industry decreased from 2016.

By Market Verdors:

Novozymes

DowDuPont

Amano Enzyme

Yiduoli

Sunson

Denykem

By Types:

Fungi Source

Plants Source

By Applications:

Textile

Food

Pharmaceutical

