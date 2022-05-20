Technology

Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Stationary Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging
  • Dynamic Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging
Segment by Application

 

  • EVs (Electric Vehicles)
  • PHEVs (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles)

By Company

 

  • Qualcomm Technologies
  • EVATRAN GROUP
  • HEVO
  • Leviton Manufacturing
  • WiTricity

By Region

 

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

