Global PVC Pipes Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global PVC Pipes market was valued at 5802.3 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.58% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

PVC was accidentally synthesized in 1872 by German chemist Eugen Baumann.[11] The polymer appeared as a white solid inside a flask of vinyl chloride that had been left exposed to sunlight. In the early 20th century the Russian chemist Ivan Ostromislensky and Fritz Klatte of the German chemical company Griesheim-Elektron both attempted to use PVC in commercial products, but difficulties in processing the rigid, sometimes brittle polymer thwarted their efforts. Waldo Semon and the B.F. Goodrich Company developed a method in 1926 to plasticize PVC by blending it with various additives. The result was a more flexible and more easily processed material that soon achieved widespread commercial use.PVC comes in two basic forms: rigid (sometimes abbreviated as RPVC) and flexible. The rigid form of PVC is used in construction for pipe and in profile applications such as doors and windows. It is also used in making bottles, non-food packaging, food-covering sheets,[8] and cards (such as bank or membership cards). It can be made softer and more flexible by the addition of plasticizers, the most widely used being phthalates. In this form, it is also used in plumbing, electrical cable insulation, imitation leather, flooring, signage, phonograph records,[9] inflatable products, and many applications where it replaces rubber.[10] With cotton or linen, it is used to make canvas.

By Market Verdors:

Shin-Etsu Chemical

NAPCO

JM Eagle

North American Pipe

TEPPFA

By Types:

Rigid

Flexible

By Applications:

Construction

Agriculture

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by PVC Pipes Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global PVC Pipes Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Rigid

1.4.3 Flexible

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global PVC Pipes Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Construction

1.5.3 Agriculture

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global PVC Pipes Market

1.8.1 Global PVC Pipes Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global PVC Pipes Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global PVC Pipes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global PVC Pipes Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers PVC Pipes Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global PVC Pipes Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global PVC Pipes Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America PVC Pipes Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America PVC Pipes Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

