Floor and Wall Tiles Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Tiles intended only for use as wall tiles are often lighter and thinner than floor tiles. The glazes used in the manufacture of a wall tile are also different to those used for floor tiles, and are not designed to resist abrasive forces from foot traffic.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Floor and Wall Tiles in global, including the following market information:
Global Floor and Wall Tiles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Floor and Wall Tiles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Floor and Wall Tiles companies in 2021 (%)
The global Floor and Wall Tiles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Limestone Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Floor and Wall Tiles include Mohawk Industries, Siam Cement, RAK Ceramics, Grupo Lamosa, Kajaria Ceramics, Lasselsberger, Johnson Tiles (Norcros), Kale Group and VitrA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Floor and Wall Tiles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Floor and Wall Tiles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Floor and Wall Tiles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Limestone
- Slate
- Marble
- Travertine
- Others
Global Floor and Wall Tiles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Floor and Wall Tiles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential Replacement
- Commercial
- New Residential
Global Floor and Wall Tiles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Floor and Wall Tiles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Floor and Wall Tiles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Floor and Wall Tiles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Floor and Wall Tiles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Floor and Wall Tiles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Mohawk Industries
- Siam Cement
- RAK Ceramics
- Grupo Lamosa
- Kajaria Ceramics
- Lasselsberger
- Johnson Tiles (Norcros)
- Kale Group
- VitrA
- Novoceram
- China Ceramics
- Marco Polo
- GANI Ceramics
- New Zhong Yuan
- ASA Tile
