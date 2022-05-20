Technology

Global Digital Print Label Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Digital Print Label market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Print Label market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Wet Glued Labels
  • Pressure Sensitive/Self Adhesive Labels
  • Liner-less labels
  • Multi-part Barcode Labels
  • In-mold labels
  • Shrink Sleeve Label

Segment by Application

  • FMCG
  • Medical
  • Manufacturing
  • Agriculture
  • Fashion and Apparels
  • Electronics and Appliances
  • Automotive
  • Others

By Company

  • Avery Dennison
  • Amcor
  • CCL Industries
  • LINTEC
  • Berry Global
  • Cenveo
  • Constantia Flexibles
  • Hood Packaging
  • Intertape Polymer Group
  • Karlville Development
  • Klckner Pentaplast
  • Macfarlane Group
  • SleeveCo
  • DOW Chemical

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Digital Print Label Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Digital Print Label Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Wet Glued Labels
1.2.3 Pressure Sensitive/Self Adhesive Labels
1.2.4 Liner-less labels
1.2.5 Multi-part Barcode Labels
1.2.6 In-mold labels
1.2.7 Shrink Sleeve Label
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Digital Print Label Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 FMCG
1.3.3 Medical
1.3.4 Manufacturing
1.3.5 Agriculture
1.3.6 Fashion and Apparels
1.3.7 Electronics and Appliances
1.3.8 Automotive
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Digital Print Label Production
2.1 Global Digital Print Label Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Digital Print Label Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Digital Print Label Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Digital Print Label Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Digital Print Label Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Digital Print Label Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Digital Print Label Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

