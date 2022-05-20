Global Digital Print Label Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Digital Print Label market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Print Label market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Wet Glued Labels

Pressure Sensitive/Self Adhesive Labels

Liner-less labels

Multi-part Barcode Labels

In-mold labels

Shrink Sleeve Label

Segment by Application

FMCG

Medical

Manufacturing

Agriculture

Fashion and Apparels

Electronics and Appliances

Automotive

Others

By Company

Avery Dennison

Amcor

CCL Industries

LINTEC

Berry Global

Cenveo

Constantia Flexibles

Hood Packaging

Intertape Polymer Group

Karlville Development

Klckner Pentaplast

Macfarlane Group

SleeveCo

DOW Chemical

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Digital Print Label Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Digital Print Label Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Wet Glued Labels

1.2.3 Pressure Sensitive/Self Adhesive Labels

1.2.4 Liner-less labels

1.2.5 Multi-part Barcode Labels

1.2.6 In-mold labels

1.2.7 Shrink Sleeve Label

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Digital Print Label Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 FMCG

1.3.3 Medical

1.3.4 Manufacturing

1.3.5 Agriculture

1.3.6 Fashion and Apparels

1.3.7 Electronics and Appliances

1.3.8 Automotive

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Digital Print Label Production

2.1 Global Digital Print Label Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Digital Print Label Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Digital Print Label Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Digital Print Label Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Digital Print Label Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Digital Print Label Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Digital Print Label Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

