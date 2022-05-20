IV Infusion Bottle Seals and Caps Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
IV infusion bottles seals and caps of different sizes and types are widely used to prevent external contamination.
This report contains market size and forecasts of IV Infusion Bottle Seals and Caps in global, including the following market information:
Global IV Infusion Bottle Seals and Caps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global IV Infusion Bottle Seals and Caps Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five IV Infusion Bottle Seals and Caps companies in 2021 (%)
The global IV Infusion Bottle Seals and Caps market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PP Caps Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of IV Infusion Bottle Seals and Caps include Dtwyler Holding, Medline Industries, B. Braun Medical, Renolit, Wuxi Qitian Medical Technology, Cardinal Health, Winfield Laboratories, Prasad Meditech and Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprise, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the IV Infusion Bottle Seals and Caps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global IV Infusion Bottle Seals and Caps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global IV Infusion Bottle Seals and Caps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- PP Caps
- Rubber Seals
- Others
Global IV Infusion Bottle Seals and Caps Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global IV Infusion Bottle Seals and Caps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Below 20 mm
- 21-28 mm
- 29-32 mm
- Above 32 mm
Global IV Infusion Bottle Seals and Caps Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global IV Infusion Bottle Seals and Caps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies IV Infusion Bottle Seals and Caps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies IV Infusion Bottle Seals and Caps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies IV Infusion Bottle Seals and Caps sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies IV Infusion Bottle Seals and Caps sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Dtwyler Holding
- Medline Industries
- B. Braun Medical
- Renolit
- Wuxi Qitian Medical Technology
- Cardinal Health
- Winfield Laboratories
- Prasad Meditech
- Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprise
- Jiangsu Changjiang Lids
- Amcor
