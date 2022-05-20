Global 2D Touch Cover Glass Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
2D Touch Cover Glass market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 2D Touch Cover Glass market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Glass Display
- Glass Back Cover
Segment by Application
- Smart Phone
- Wearable Device
- Others
By Company
- Corning
- Schott
- NEG
- AGC
- LENS
- Bourne optics
- First-panel
- Foxconn
- KMTC
- Gtoc
- O-film
- Holitech Technology
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 2D Touch Cover Glass Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 2D Touch Cover Glass Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Glass Display
1.2.3 Glass Back Cover
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 2D Touch Cover Glass Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Smart Phone
1.3.3 Wearable Device
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 2D Touch Cover Glass Production
2.1 Global 2D Touch Cover Glass Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 2D Touch Cover Glass Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 2D Touch Cover Glass Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 2D Touch Cover Glass Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 2D Touch Cover Glass Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 2D Touch Cover Glass Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 2D Touch Cover Glass Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 2D Touch Cover Glass Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global 2D Touch Cover Glass Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global 2D Touch Cover Glass Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global 2D Touch Cover Glass Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales 2D Touch Cover Glass by Region (2023-2028)
